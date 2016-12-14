Brad: Humidity will increase rain chances Wednesday

A stray shower remains possible south of the Tennessee River for the rest of the day. Better rain chances will arrive Wednesday afternoon.

Tonight, the humidity will increase across the entire area and lows will only fall into the upper 60s and lower 70s. The added humidity will increase our chance for storms Wednesday afternoon once we reach 90 degrees. The storms will remain isolated but could impact your outdoor plans for 35 to 45 minutes. Locally heavy rain, significant lightning and strong gusty winds will be possible.

This weather pattern will play out into the early part of next week. Afternoon highs in the lower 90s and morning lows in the lower 70s. I don’t see any wash out days as of right now.

