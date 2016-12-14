Brad: Hot days ahead for first fall weekend

It will be a hot weekend, but I do expect more storms to fire up Saturday after the Noon hour. With more storms in the area we should see temperatures falling into the upper 70s a little sooner. By Sunday we will be back to isolated afternoon storms with highs around 88.

Today is the official start of fall (the autumn equinox). It will not feel like fall across the Valley as highs climb near 90 degrees.

Rain chances Saturday will peak between 2-4pm. Fading away around sunset. pic.twitter.com/z7fo8KFT8p — Brad Travis (@BradTravisWAFF) September 22, 2017

More 80s with isolated afternoon storms can be expected for much of next week.



We are still trying to get the timing down on a late week cold front. We are expecting highs to be in the 70s next weekend.

