Brad: Hot and dry tonight; rain chances go up tomorrow

Mostly sunny and hot will become mostly clear and warm as we head into the evening hours. Temperatures will slowly fall into the upper 70s this evening. Don’t expect much of a breeze to cool you off.

Tuesday will be just as hot as Monday with a better chance of seeing a few showers and storms. Changes will move in Wednesday. We are tracking a weak cold front that will increase the cloud cover and the chance of rain throughout the day on Wednesday. Rain will likely become widespread by late Wednesday afternoon. Locally heavy rain and frequent lighting will be possible with a few storms as well.

Dry weather will follow the front for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Afternoon highs will drop back into the middle to upper 80s and morning lows will be in the 60s to finish out the week.

Over the coming days the fall allergy season will be in full swing. Ragweed will become a problem. Due to recent rainfall we will probably have more ragweed to deal with this year.

