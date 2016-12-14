Brad: Highs staying in 90s until end-of-week cold front

Highs reached the lower 90s again today. Don’t look for any relief until a cold front moves in Thursday.

The cold front will slowly move through the Tennessee Valley late Thursday into Friday. This will be a slow transition from above normal heat to a more typical weather pattern over the weekend.

[TAP HERE TO WATCH DURING A LIVE BROADCAST

Afternoon highs will fall back into the upper 70s Friday.

Over the weekend we will likely see highs only in the middle to upper 70s. Morning lows will be in the 60s ahead of this front and fall into the 50s over the weekend.

There are signs we could see this cooler weather last into the early part of next week if an area of high pressure sets up over the northeastern U.S.

Rain chances will remain on the low side.

[Download the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App today]

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48