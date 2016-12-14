Brad: Highs staying in 80s next few days

Hurricane Harvey is set to make landfall northeast of Corpus Christi, TX early Saturday morning. The storm is moving to the northwest with winds over 85 mph. The forecast from the National Hurricane Center is projecting this to become a major hurricane with winds at least 115 mph.

The other big threat this storm will bring is flooding rain. Widespread rainfall totals over 15 inches are expected over several days in southeast Texas. The exact future track of Harvey remains uncertain at this time.

As it looks right now, we could see rain from the storm late next week. Our next chance for rain will happen Sunday into Monday ahead of a cold front.

Tonight and Friday we will continue to a preview of early fall weather. Afternoon highs will be in the middle to upper 80s through Saturday with morning lows in the lower 60s.

Have a great night and keep checking back for the latest on Harvey.

