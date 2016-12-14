Brad: Highs return to 80s this week

Mostly cloudy this evening with a breeze around 10 mph. A few spotty showers will remain possible with temperatures dropping into the 60s.

Overnight lows will return to the 50s in most areas.

Expect to see a little more sunshine on Tuesday and Wednesday with a southeast wind at 10-15 mph and afternoon highs in the lower 80s. Rain chances will remain around 10 percent.

The rest of the week looks dry with highs in the lower 80s and morning lows in the 60s.

Rain chances start to climb Sunday into Monday of next week.

