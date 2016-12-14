Brad: Highs near 90 all week; storm chances Thursday

Our next best chance for more widespread showers and thunderstorms will happen late Thursday morning into Thursday afternoon. Until then, just expect to see some isolated pop-up showers and storms with the peak heating of the day.

Afternoon highs will remain near 90 degrees through Father’s Day weekend.

Isolated storms chances will return for the weekend.

Please make sure you are taking this heat seriously. If you are working outside, make sure to at least take frequent breaks in the shade. Drink plenty of water and rehydrate in the evening to prepare for the following day. Your pets need extra water on days like to day as well.

Late Sunday into Monday there are signs a weak frontal boundary will move in from the north. This could trigger more widespread showers and storms with some locally heavy rain. Right now the best timeframe appears to be Monday afternoon.

