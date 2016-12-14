Brad: Highs in upper 70s this weekend - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Brad: Highs in upper 70s this weekend

(WAFF) -

It will be a great night for outdoor activities as temperatures fall into the middle 60s by 8 p.m

 Overnight lows will be in the 50s this weekend and into early next week.

Afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s with no rain.

Expect to see a slight warm up with a few more clouds by the middle of next week.

