Brad: Highs in 80s throughout week

Skies will remain partly cloudy for your Tuesday evening with overnight low temperatures falling into the lower 60s.

Wednesday will be another warm day with passing cloud cover and high temperatures in the lower 80s, which is seasonal for early October. Expect a few clouds Wednesday night with temperatures staying mild near 60 degrees.

Temperatures will make it into the middle 80s Thursday and Friday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies expected.

Things will get a bit more interesting by the time the weekend rolls around as a tropical low makes its way through the Gulf of Mexico. As the low continues its northward trek it will continue to gain strength and likely become a tropical depression by late week. Into the weekend our rain chances will continue to increase and a few thunderstorms are possible on both Saturday and Sunday.

