Brad: Highs hitting 80s this week

Madison police are investigating a bank robbery at the North Alabama Educators Credit Union that happened about 9 a.m. on Monday morning.More >>
Alabama State Auditor Jim Zeigler says the required exit audits of the four gubernatorial properties are finished and everything appears to be in order.More >>
Crews from Decatur Utilities are currently making repairs to a water main at the intersection of Hwy. 31 and Hwy. 67 (Beltline Rd. SE). They are asking motorists to be aware of the work zone in front of Lynn Layton Chevrolet at the northeast corner of the intersection.More >>
The TGI Friday’s at 4935 University Dr. in NW Huntsville closed down abruptly over the weekend. Crews are already moving furniture out of the building.More >>
Very nice weather to start out the work week.More >>
The girl says she fought off the 9-foot alligator by poking it in the nostril.More >>
The CEO of the company that purchased Gander Mountain's assets released a list of stores that will definitely remain open.More >>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.More >>
Police say the woman admitted to taking a kitchen knife from the family home and fatally stabbing her father twice in the chest.More >>
Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.More >>
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.More >>
A group opposed to removing three remaining Confederate era monuments tried an 11th-hour legal maneuver aimed at stopping the city of New Orleans from moving ahead with its plans to remove them.More >>
The 18 students, and the university's Beta Theta Pi chapter, face charges including involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence in the death of Timothy Piazza.More >>
A suspect is in custody after the shooting death of a 58-year-old woman, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Office.More >>
