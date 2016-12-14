Brad: Highest rain chances Saturday night into early Sunday

Clouds will increase overnight tonight into Saturday morning and light scattered showers will be possible from late Saturday morning into the afternoon hours.

Temperatures Saturday will reach the upper 50s and stay there into the evening. The most widespread, and heavy, rainfall will likely hold off until after sunset. Expect rain into the night with more scattered showers throughout the day on Sunday. Rainfall totals will range anywhere between ½” and 1” this weekend.

Rain is in the forecast this weekend but I wouldn't cancel any plans. A few spotty showers are likely during the day Saturday but rain chances increase after sunset Saturday through Sunday morning. pic.twitter.com/Ucnq5L8atC — Kat Campbell WAFF 48 (@katcampbellwx) January 26, 2018

Highs return to the middle and upper 40s early next week with morning lows in the 20s.

