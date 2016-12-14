Brad: Heavy, widespread rain overnight

Rain will begin to increase in coverage as we approach sunset and the evening commute.

Locally heavy rain and a few rumbles of thunder will happen overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. Expect widespread rain, heavy at times, for the Wednesday morning commute. By Wednesday afternoon we will have decreasing clouds and temperatures will fall back into the 40s behind another cold front.

Very nice weather is in store for Thursday but clouds return along with some showers late Friday. Scattered showers will dominate the forecast overnight Friday all the way through Sunday afternoon.

Two to four inches of rain are possible with our next two weather systems.

Expect temperatures to remain on the mild side.

Have a great night.

