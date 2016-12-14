Brad: Heavy rain on the way

Clouds will increase overnight tonight and the wind will shift to the southeast at 5-10.

The highs for the day will not happen until the evening hours when we finally reach the middle 50s. Rain will be spotty in the early afternoon and begin to increase in coverage as we approach sunset and the evening commute.

Rainfall potential late Tuesday into Wednesday afternoon. More rain forecast for this weekend. #WAFF48 pic.twitter.com/swi3SSde9f — Brad Travis (@BradTravisWAFF) February 5, 2018

Locally heavy rain and a few rumbles of thunder will happen overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. Expect widespread rain, heavy at times, for the Wednesday morning commute.

By Wednesday afternoon we will have decreasing clouds and temperatures will fall back into the 40s behind another cold front.

Very nice weather is in store for Thursday and Friday with highs in the 50s. Expect the chance of rain to return at some point Saturday and continue into Sunday.

