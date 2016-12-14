Brad: Heavy rain coming mid-week

Fair skies will stay in place for the rest of your Monday evening hours with lows on the chilly side in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

[TAP TO WATCH LIVE NEWSCASTS]

Tuesday will be a beautiful afternoon in late February with high temperatures near 70 degrees and mostly sunny skies.

[WATCH: The Future of Weather Warnings]

Rain showers and thunderstorms will develop late Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. An abundance of moisture is available as this system passes through on Wednesday into Thursday. Heavy rainfall is expected and isolated flooding is a possibility. A few storms could be on the stronger side early Thursday morning with gusty winds.

The cold front will move in Thursday afternoon and skies will clear. Slightly cooler temperatures in the upper 50s are expected Friday.

Good news: sunny skies and highs in the 60s expected next weekend.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48