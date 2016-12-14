Brad: Heavy rain chances this evening

Showers and storms will be on the way out by 8 p.m. Expect more locally heavy rain and a few strong thunderstorms for the evening commute.

Overnight tonight a front will move through and bring in heat relief for the weekend. Low clouds will burn off by noon and the rest of Saturday afternoon will be pleasant with highs in the lower to middle 80s. Saturday evening the temperatures will drop in the lower 70s by 10 p.m. with morning lows on Sunday around 64.

The early part of next week will be sunny and dry with highs in the upper 80s. The humidity will climb slowly and 20% rain chances will follow by Wednesday afternoon.

