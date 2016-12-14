Brad: Heavy downpours expected; highs in 90s rest of week

The heat will be a big story into the weekend. Afternoon highs will remain in the lower 90s with the humidity adding about 8 degrees on top of that. It will feel like 100 for several hours during the afternoon Thursday and Friday.

Expect isolated heavy downpours and a few thunderstorms with gusty winds. The stronger storms could produce localized flash flooding with over 2” of rain possible in an hour.



The chance of rain picks up around the lunch hour each day and then fades away with the setting sun. Over the weekend we will continue with the storm chances but they could develop a little earlier in the day on Saturday.

Have a great night and make sure you are staying hydrated.

