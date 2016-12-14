Brad: Heat index reaching mid-90s this week - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Brad: Heat index reaching mid-90s this week

(WAFF) -

A May heat wave is underway. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 90s for the rest of the week. By the middle of the week the humidity will return and that will lead to a heat index in the middle 90s and overnight lows back in the 60s. For tonight and Tuesday night the overnight lows will be in the 50s.

No rain is expected until Friday at the earliest and right now we are holding that chance at 20 percent. Scattered showers and a few afternoon storms will be possible over the weekend but it won’t rain all day.

