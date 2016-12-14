Brad: Heat index over 100 this week

Don’t expect to see much in the way of rain for the rest of the week.

High pressure is moving in and it’s going to dry out in some areas. Our chance of rain through Friday is 10 percent.

The heat will expand across the entire Southeast. Expect afternoon highs in the middle 90s through Sunday. The added humidity will push the heat index above 100 most days.

Friday looks like the worst of the heat with a heat index near or slightly higher than 105. Make sure you are checking in on your neighbors and the elderly during this excessive heat. Also make sure your pets have plenty of water too. It is a good idea to push the fluids with your kids the night before they have planned outdoor activities such as football or band practice.

We continue to monitor Friday for a possible First Alert Weather Day.

Over the weekend our chance of isolated storms will increase to 20% but there will still be some areas that do not get rain.

Have a great evening.

