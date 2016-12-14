Brad: Heat index near 100 this weekend

A few showers and storms are possible overnight tonight and fore the morning commute.

By 1 p.m. Friday most of the rain will be out of the area with a clearing sky and northwest wind.

Highs will be near 90 even with the passage of a frontal boundary. Expect very nice conditions for your Friday evening.

Morning lows could drop into the middle 60s Saturday.

The weekend will be hot with highs in the lower 90s and a head index approaching 100.

Mostly sunny weather through the late morning hours on Monday. A few more clouds for the eclipse Monday.

By the peak of the eclipse (1:30 p.m.) temperatures will be around 90. A few evening showers are possible Monday but during the eclipse the weather looks dry.

Rain chances will slowly return later next week.

