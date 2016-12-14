Brad: Heat index near 100 this week

Isolated storm chances continue into the evening hours with high humidity. Some fog is possible overnight tonight with lows around 70.

The big story this week is going to end up being the heat.

Storm chances will drop and temperatures will soar into the middle 90s by Thursday and Friday.

Heat index values will be near 100 for the next couple of days but they could get even high by the end of the week. We are monitoring Thursday and Friday for a possible First Alert Weather Day due to excessive heat. Please make sure you are taking heat precautions because it’s only going to get hotter.

