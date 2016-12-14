Brad: Heat, humidity returning

It will be clear tonight with temperatures dropping into the lower 70s by 10 p.m. Overnight lows will be around 57. It will probably be the last cool morning we will see for several weeks as the true heat of summer will set in for a while.

Wednesday will be a transition day before the humidity returns on Thursday. Afternoon highs will be near 90 degrees with plenty of sunshine.

Thursday, we have a chance for a few afternoon showers and storms with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Hit and miss afternoon storm chances will be with us into the holiday weekend. You could go a few days without any rain, but if you do get a downpour you will likely have an hour delay to some of your outdoor plans.

It will be hot with a heat index in the middle to upper 90s for the Fourth of July. Only isolated storms are forecast next Tuesday.

