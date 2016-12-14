Brad: Heat advisory in effect; First Alert Weather Day tomorrow

A heat advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. tonight from the Huntsville Metro into the Shoals. On Friday, we will be under another heat advisory.

On Friday, the heat index will reach 100 by 10 a.m. and remain above 100 through 7 p.m. We expect some areas to endure several hours with a heat index of 104 to 108 degrees.

The heat advisory on Friday will include most of north Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. Please make sure to stay hydrated and take is easy.

Madison Co. has been added to the current Heat Advisory. It expires at 7pm I expect another advisory on Friday with our First Alert WX Day pic.twitter.com/jHfbnlA7ki — Brad Travis (@BradTravisWAFF) July 20, 2017

Over the weekend our chance for storms will go up and this hot area of high pressure will begin to shift to the west.

Highs will remain in the lower 90s Saturday with a heat index near 102.

