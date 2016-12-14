Brad: Hard freeze happening overnight

Clouds will return on Friday and temperatures will remain in the lower to middle 40s.

Saturday will be the best day of the weekend. Expect sunshine with highs in the 50s.

Rain looks likely for Sunday morning into the afternoon hours. Rain chances by Sunday afternoon will begin to push south of the area.

We are watching another wave of energy that will bring clouds and a chance of rain back to the area late Monday into Tuesday.

Highs next week will be in the 50s.

The forecast for Christmas week is coming into view and right now it could be a little unsettled. I’d go rain over snow at this point in time but stay tuned.

