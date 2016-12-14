Brad: Gulf weather could bring rain to TN Valley

It will be mostly cloudy this evening with high humidity and just a few passing showers. There could be some fog early Tuesday morning on the way into work. Morning lows will be in the upper 60s the next few days with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Right now, it looks rain free for Tuesday and Wednesday.

We are watching an area of low pressure that is developing in the Gulf of Mexico. It could become a tropical storm of the next couple of days. As it tracks farther north we could see an enhancement on our chance for rain Thursday and Friday.

Depending on the track, we could also see more widespread showers and storms over the weekend. If you are traveling to the Gulf Coast this week please keep checking back for updates.

