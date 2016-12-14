Brad: Frost possible Friday, Saturday morning

Showers will diminish overnight with clouds decreasing by morning.

Showers should clear out by 7 a.m. Thursday morning and skies will start to clear out from west to east throughout your Thursday. Temperatures will only climb into the 50s Thursday so be sure you have a sweater or jacket.

Frost is possible Friday and Saturday morning with lows in the 30s.

Friday and Saturday are looking great with lots of sunshine and seasonable temperatures in the 60s. The forecast is looking great for the Veterans Day Parade but you’ll still want to have a sweater or jacket with you.

Our next chance for scattered showers is on Sunday.

