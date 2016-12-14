Brad: Frost & freeze potential for Saturday

Clear and cold tonight. Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s by 9pm.

If you have extended outdoor plans you will need a coat. A widespread frost is expected tonight in most areas. If you have plants outdoors that are not hardy to a frost and freeze I suggest you bring them in or they may not survive the night.



Morning lows will range from 31-35 degrees. A light freeze will also be possible over the Shoals and into Middle Tennessee.



Temperatures will warm into the lower 60s on Veterans Day, but it will be breezy with a southeast wind at 10-15mph. Clouds will increase Sunday and that could push highs back into the upper 50s. Right now we don’t anticipate any rain Saturday through Tuesday of next week. Afternoon highs will remain in the 60s.



