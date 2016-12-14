Brad: Friday showers bring Saturday chill

Light rain showers will begin to taper off this evening, but temperatures will remain in the upper 40s. Saturday morning will start with temperatures in the middle 40s and a little fog will be possible if the wind can manage to go calm.



We may set a record for the coldest high temperature on this date. That record is 60° from 2013. Winds should be out of the west around 10 mph. Another round of steadier rain is possible after lunch before clearing out this evening.



Sunshine will return Saturday and Sunday with highs in the lower to middle 70s. There is a cold front sneaking into Tennessee Saturday evening and it could trigger a few showers over NE Alabama by 11p.m. Saturday.

Highs could be into the mid-80s by Wednesday. We’re dry through the first half of next week, but rain is looking more likely as we get closer to the weekend.

