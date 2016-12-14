Brad: Friday is First Alert Weather Day for dangerous heat

A First Alert Weather Day continues for Friday. This is when we will see the most dangerous heat of the week. Many areas could have a heat index at or above 100 degrees for nearly ten hours beginning at 10 a.m. Friday.

Take all the precautions you can to avoid becoming a heat casualty. Be sure to check on your neighbors and give your pets plenty of water.

The heat will break down slowly this weekend as high pressure moves east and an upper level disturbance positions itself along the Gulf Coast.

Showers and storms will become more numerous by Monday. The chance for showers and storms has increased to 30 percent for both Saturday and Sunday. It will not be a washout but some areas could get some heavy rain over a short period of time.

Highs will fall back into the lower 90s and upper 80s.

Better rain chances and highs in the upper 80s will return for much of next week.

Have a great night and try to stay cool!

