Brad: Friday is a First Alert Weather Day for tornado threat

Friday is a First Alert Weather Day due to the potential for severe thunderstorms capable of producing isolated damaging winds 50-60 mph and tornadoes.

The threat will develop by the late morning hours and continue into the early evening hours. (11 a.m.-8 p.m.) Any tornado that forms will develop quickly and only be on the ground for five minutes.

This is the behavior with a setup like this. It’s all due to the deep moisture and the circulation associated with the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy. By 8 p.m. the weather should begin to spin down and we will just be left with a few showers and storms.

Rain chances will drop overnight and the weekend looks quiet with highs in the middle 80s.

Rain chances will continue this evening and we will watch the storms closely for any signs of severe weather. Locally heavy rain will be a threat this evening and again Friday. It looks like we may see a few breaks develop with the weather overnight.

Cooler than normal weather is expected behind a cold front on Monday. Look for highs in the lower 80s with morning lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s to begin next week.

