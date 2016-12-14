David: Clear skies and sunshine to start your workweek

Skies will stay clear this evening and temperatures will cool off quickly. We’ll be into the 50s by 9-10 p.m. and lows should drop to around 50° for Monday morning.

You’ll want the jacket if you’ll be out early, but a quick warm-up can be expected. Look for highs to push close to 80° during the afternoon with a west wind around 10 mph.

We may see a few more clouds roll in late Monday, but skies will clear out through the overnight hours. Lows will be several degrees milder and we should stay in the mid-50s.

The wind turns more southerly on Tuesday and highs will get into the mid-80s. That warm weather will likely continue through the middle of the week.

Our next weather maker starts to take shape to our west on Thursday. Showers and storms will be more likely to our north and west, with more cloud cover throughout the day.

It will still be warm and an isolated storm is possible in the Valley by the afternoon.

A storm system should track across the area on Friday. Steady rain showers can be expected along with scattered t-storms. Highs will stay in the 70s with lows back into the lower 50s that night.

Rain and storms will end by the early morning hours of Saturday and skies will clear. For now, the weekend is looking beautiful and rain free.

Be sure to check back for updates on that late week storm system.

Any slowdown could keep the showers hanging around into Saturday.

Look for highs in the low/mid-70s next weekend.

