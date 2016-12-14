Brad: Flooding & scattered showers possible Friday

Some areas could see a considerable amount of rain overnight. A flash flood warning for Madison County expired at 12:15a.m., but drivers should still be wary of any roads covered with water.

Be very careful if you have to travel tonight across the area. We could see more serious flash flood issues develop the way it looks now — Brad Travis (@BradTravisWAFF) August 11, 2017

We warm to near 90 during the afternoon Friday through Sunday. The added humidity will make it feel more like the middle to upper 90s at times.

Scattered showers and storms could produce significant lightning and gusty winds so be prepared to go indoors when it roars if you have plans to be outside this weekend.

We are now 11 days away from the Great American Solar Eclipse.

This weather pattern should break down by the end of next week.

