Brad: Flood watch this weekend

A flood watch is in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday.

Widespread rainfall will move across north Alabama and middle Tennessee late tonight and continue into Saturday. The rain will become heavy at times and some areas could see some minor flooding at times.

We are expecting 2-4 inches of rain over the entire weekend. Rain chances will remain in the forecast for much of next week but it will not be as heavy, widespread, or prolonged as the weekend rain.

Temperatures will remain in the 60s with the possibility of 70 degrees by next Thursday. Overnight lows will be in the 50s.

Have a great and safe weekend.

