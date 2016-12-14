Brad: Flash flood watch on Friday

Flash Flood Watch for Friday. Two to three inches of rain will be possible with the heavier storms Friday morning and afternoon.

Scattered showers and storms appear likely for the morning commute on Friday and then again during the late afternoon and evening commute. Locally heavy rain, significant lightning and a few damaging wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with both rounds of storms.

It does look like we could get a break in the rain for 3 to 4 hours. Rain chances will drop off sharply after 7 p.m. Friday if the front moves along as forecast.

Temperatures will be in the 80s.

Decreasing clouds Saturday morning with afternoon sunshine. The weekend will be dry with afternoon highs in the middle to upper 80s and lower humidity. Morning lows on Sunday will be in the lower to middle 60s.

Enjoy the break from the heat because it will build back into the area late next week.

