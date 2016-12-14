Brad: First Alert Weather Days for flooding threat Wednesday & Thursday

Wednesday and Thursday are now First Alert Weather Days due to the threat of flooding across the Tennessee Valley.

[VIEW TIMELINE OF RAIN AND FLOODING CHANCES]

We are expecting widespread 2-5” rainfall totals over the next 48 hours. The most widespread, heavy rain and thunder will take place late Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning.

[YOUR REGIONAL FORECAST: Madison County | I-65 Corridor | Shoals | Sand Mountain]

We are concerned about flash flooding through Thursday afternoon. River flooding will become a problem Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

[TAP TO WATCH LIVE NEWSCASTS]

Some of the storms could be strong at times and we will continue to monitor any threat for damaging winds. Be sure to download our First Alert Weather App to get the latest watches and warnings.

[WATCH: The Future of Weather Warnings]

The weather returns to normal to close out the week with highs near 60 on Friday and highs in the 60s over the weekend with plenty of sunshine. Morning lows will dip into the 30s Saturday and Sunday morning with a light frost possible.

Have a great night and stay weather alert.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48