Brad: First Alert Thursday for heavy rain, low end tornado threat

First Alert Thursday for the threat of low end tornadoes, heavy rain and strong gusty winds.

Rain will begin to spread across the area from the south to the north after sunrise Wednesday morning. The rainfall will pick up in coverage and intensity into the early afternoon hours. One to two inches of rain can be expected by 2 p.m. We could see a break in the rain just in time for the late afternoon commute home from work or school.

Some scattered showers will be possible overnight into Thursday morning but more widespread rain could hold off until Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures on Wednesday will likely stay in the middle 70s once the rain moves in.

[TAP HERE TO WATCH DURING A LIVE BROADCAST]

By the noon hour on Thursday, Harvey will be a tropical depression and located near Jackson, MS. The storm system will be tracking northeast.

If widespread rain doesn’t stabilize the atmosphere during the afternoon hours on Thursday there will be enough spin and energy in the atmosphere to be concerned about brief spin-up low end tornadoes.

Scattered showers and thunderstorm will become more numerous late Thursday afternoon and into the evening hours. The severe threat should begin to wind down during the overnight hours.

Harvey will continue to lift to our north into the afternoon hours on Friday and this will likely limit the threat Friday afternoon. A total of 2 to 4 inches of rain is expected across the area between Wednesday morning and Friday afternoon.

[Download the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App today]

Please keep checking back to make sure you have the latest information and forecast to help plan your day. Over the weekend we will have a 30 percent chance for isolated showers and storms with highs in the middle 80s.

You can get additional information and track the storms with the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48