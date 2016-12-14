Brad: Few overnight showers passing through

A frontal boundary is slowly moving through the area this afternoon and evening. Outside of a brief sprinkle or two, the evening will be dry and mostly cloudy with temperatures falling into the lower 70s by 9 p.m.

After midnight and through about 7 a.m. Tuesday we will have a few passing showers move through. Expect some rain-cooled air and more clouds to begin the day. Lows will be in the lower 60s Tuesday and afternoon highs will reach about 80 degrees.

A warming trend will get underway Wednesday. The humidity will also make a quick return by Wednesday afternoon. Highs will be near 90 and it will feel like the lower to middle 90s during peak heating.

Morning lows will return to the lower 70s by Thursday and stay their into the weekend.

We will be back to summer weather to finish out the week with isolated afternoon storms popping up into the weekend.

