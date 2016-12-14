Brad: Fall weather moves in next week

It is going to be a beautiful evening for Friday night football with temperatures in the 70s for kickoff.

Overnight temperatures will stay in the low-mid 60s, so expect a warmer start for your weekend. Humidity is expected to return this weekend along with more of that sunshine and summer warmth. Feels-like temps on Saturday will be into the upper 80s.

Our next weather-maker comes on Sunday. A cold front will drive scattered showers and storms during the afternoon hours with rain chances increasing late Sunday. Behind this front, you’ll be waking up to temperatures in the 50s on Monday with high temperatures topping out in the upper 60s.

Fall weather with highs around 70 degrees, low humidity and sunshine will stick around next week.

