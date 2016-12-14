Brad: Expect hard freeze overnight

Mostly clear skies Tuesday night will allow low temperatures to fall into the lower to middle 20s.

[TAP TO WATCH DURING A LIVE BROADCAST]

Bundle up on Wednesday morning. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and breezy with southwest winds between 10-15 miles per hour. Highs will be in the lower 50s. Wednesday night looks to be mostly clear with a few passing clouds.

Be sure to check out the Geminid meteor shower with up to 120 meteors per hour.

Thursday is sunny and mild with high temps back in the 50s.

Another cold front will knock down temperatures for Friday. Weekend temperatures will be in the middle 50s with soaking rain showers likely on Sunday. Monday is a touch cooler with isolated showers in the morning.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48