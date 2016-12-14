David: Storm chances rising on Sunday

Rain has been fairly persistent over northwestern AL this afternoon. Those showers will spread eastward with time into this evening, but they should diminish in coverage as they do so. Most of the Valley should be dry by 7-8 p.m. and will stay that way overnight. Passing clouds can be expected with lows in the mid 60s.

A southerly wind will usher in more humidity for Saturday and Sunday. Despite more clouds than sunshine at times on Saturday, highs will still push into the upper 80s. A few spots may touch 90° if we see any prolonged sunshine.

We’ll be dry through the late morning, but scattered storms should start popping up for the afternoon. Those storms will still be hit-or-miss in nature…so some of you will get skipped by the rain. Like this evening, any storms should fade away with the setting sun.

[Tap or click to watch WAFF-48 News live during any broadcast]

There a higher chance for more widespread rain across the Valley Sunday afternoon. But isolated showers are possible in the morning with mostly cloudy skies. Our weather stays unsettled from Sunday afternoon through Monday with occasional showers and storms over this time period. While some storms may be strong with heavy rain and wind gusts 30-40 mph, severe weather is not expected this weekend.

Most of the area will pick up 1-2” of rain between Saturday and Monday.

A cold front sweeps through the Valley late Monday, putting an end to the rainy weather. You can also expect a drop in humidity thanks to a north wind Tuesday. We’ll be cooler for the middle of next week with highs in the lower 80s. Lows could dip into the mid/upper 50s for several nights. Not too bad for early June!

Download the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App today.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48