David: Pop-up storm chances low

Isolated, pop-up storms could develop this afternoon, but as the name implies, any activity will be hit-or-miss. That means a number of you will miss out on the rain today, so I wouldn’t plan my evening around seeing storms.

Temperatures will cool through the 70s this evening, and any storms that do manage to form will fade away as the sun sets. Winds should be calm overnight, and lows will drop into the low/mid 60s.

Thursday’s weather will be very similar to today’s. You can expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s along with a slight chance for pop-up afternoon storms.

Friday should also unfold much like today...highs in the mid/upper 80s with isolated afternoon storms.

Saturday is looking drier now, but it will be muggier than it has been. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 80s.

We may see a few more storms compared to Friday, but they should still be isolated in nature. There's a higher chance for more widespread rain and storms in the Valley on Sunday.

Temperatures will likely be cooler with highs in the lower 80s. We’ll stay muggy into Monday, but you can expect a slight cool-down and a drop in humidity for the middle of next week. We should be dry for the middle of the week as well.

Highs Tue/Wed should be in the lower 80s with lows in the lower 60s.

