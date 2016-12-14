David: Isolated showers and storms possible Monday

Most will remain dry through this evening with only an isolated pop-up shower expected, mainly over northwestern AL. It was another warm day with highs into the 80s, and mild conditions can be expected overnight.

A weak cold front will approach from the north, which should lead to skies becoming mostly cloudy by Monday morning. The higher rain chance early Monday will be across southern TN, but isolated showers are possible in the Valley.

Rain should become more widespread across north AL by Monday afternoon. You’ll likely hear a few rumbles of thunder, and a stronger storm or two are not out of the question. Gusty winds and small hail would be possible, but the threat for severe weather is low.

By the evening, rain should become more isolated in nature, and that trend will hold overnight.

Another round of more widespread rain/storms should re-develop across the Valley Tuesday. Highs to begin the work week should be in the upper 70s to near 80° with lows in the lower 60s.

We’ll see more sunshine through the clouds on Wednesday, and highs should return to the low-to-mid 80s. An isolated shower/storm could pop-up during the afternoon, but any activity should be much less widespread compared to earlier in the week.

We should be dry Thursday with mostly sunny skies and highs into the mid-80s. Another round of more unsettled weather can be expected late in the week.

The chance for rain will be going up Fri-Sun, and cooler weather can be expected behind this system for the following week. There’s still some uncertainty around which day is the wettest and whether we’ll see any strong storms this weekend.

Temperatures to start next week should be closer to average for this time of year; with lows in the 40s and highs into the 70s.

Be sure to check back for updates on the late week system as the forecast comes into focus.

