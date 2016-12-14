Brad: Dreary forecast for Friday Night Fever

Mostly cloudy skies dominate our forecast again today, and although a few breaks in the clouds are possible, dreary weather will stick around into Saturday. Isolated showers are still possible this afternoon, but the majority of the rain and storms cleared out after lunchtime.

Not only is it dreary outside, but it’s muggy as well with dew points in the 60s again today.

The forecast is looking mostly dry for the Friday night football games, but we can’t rule out a quick stray shower.

[TAP HERE TO WATCH DURING A LIVE BROADCAST]

More showers and storms are possible as we move into the morning on Saturday, but the chances are lower. Skies will stay mostly cloudy with winds from the south.

While clouds will pass in and out of the Valley, our rain chances should diminish as we move into Sunday. Clouds will gradually clear out during the day on Sunday, allowing temperatures to climb into the upper 70s.

Unseasonably warm weather will stick around into the middle of next week.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48