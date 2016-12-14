Brad: Cooler this evening; weekend rain

Cooler this evening with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s.
Expect morning lows around freezing with some scattered frost. The wind will pick up from the south by Friday afternoon and temperatures will warm into the lower 60s. Clouds increase by Friday evening with rain after 7 p.m.
no big changes to today's drought monitor. Rain this weekend will help. pic.twitter.com/HTUalSzW9C— Brad Travis (@BradTravisWAFF) February 8, 2018
Scattered showers will dominate the forecast overnight Friday all the way through Sunday afternoon. A few thunderstorms will be possible Saturday and Sunday with locally heavy rain possible.
1 to 3 inches of rain is possible between Friday night and Sunday afternoon.
Next week will be unsettled with highs in the 60s and a chance of rain about every day.
Have a great night.
