Brad: Cold front will be felt Friday morning

The cold front has arrived but most of you will not feel any difference until Friday morning.

We will start Friday with a mostly sunny sky and temperatures in the middle to upper 50s. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 80s Friday and it looks like they will slip back into the upper 70s over the weekend. Morning lows will remain in the middle to upper 50s with no rain expected through Monday.

