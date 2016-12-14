Brad: Last frost of season tomorrow night

The wind will begin to drop off around 10 p.m. with scattered clouds for the overnight hours. Morning lows will be around 40.

This is Dogwood Winter for 2017. Afternoon highs will be below normal again on Friday but we will have some sunshine and the wind will only be 5-10 mph. A clear sky and calm wind Friday night will allow temperatures to fall into the middle 30s and bring the last frost of the season to many areas of north Alabama and middle Tennessee.

Afternoon highs will rebound to 72 on Saturday and we will see highs in the lower 80s Sunday afternoon.

The 80 degree weather will last most of next week with just a few showers possible Tuesday and Wednesday.

