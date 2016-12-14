Brad: Cold front moving in overnight

Hurricane Irma continues to strengthen in the open waters of the tropical Atlantic.

Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.

Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.

Strong to severe storms will move out early this evening. Locally heavy rain along with wind gusts up to 55 mph and nickel-sized hail will be possible with the stronger storms.



A cold front moves in overnight and much cooler air will arrive behind it. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 70s for Wednesday and Thursday with morning lows dropping into the middle to upper 40s for Thursday and Friday.

Your weekend looks great for outside plans.This will be a great preview of fall for the area and the coolest weather we have had since last spring.

TRACKING HURRICANE IRMA

We continue to monitor Hurricane Irma. The hurricane is forecast to track across the Caribbean and head towards the Florida keys Sunday. Forecast model guidance continues to cluster the possible track over the southern tip of Florida and tracking due north into next week.

All eyes should continue to monitor the forecast track. There still remains a possibility this hurricane ends up in the Gulf of Mexico.

