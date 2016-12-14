Brad: Cold front moving in overnight

A cold front moves in overnight and much cooler air will arrive behind it. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 70s for Wednesday and Thursday with morning lows dropping into the middle to upper 40s for Thursday and Friday.
We continue to monitor Hurricane Irma. The hurricane is forecast to track across the Caribbean and head towards the Florida keys Sunday. Forecast model guidance continues to cluster the possible track over the southern tip of Florida and tracking due north into next week.
All eyes should continue to monitor the forecast track. There still remains a possibility this hurricane ends up in the Gulf of Mexico.