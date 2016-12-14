Brad: Cold front coming Thursday evening

We continue to track a cold front that will slowly move across the area late Thursday afternoon and evening. Ahead of the front we expect another day of highs in the middle to upper 80s on Thursday.

The sky will be hazy with a few more clouds as the front approaches. We are still not expecting any rain along the front.

Temperatures will be more seasonal Friday through Monday of next week with morning lows in the 50s and afternoon highs in the upper 70s. A typical dry weather pattern as we enter the month of October.

