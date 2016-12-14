Brad: Cold front bringing down temperatures

The long-awaited cold front will continue to slide eastward through the evening hours with a much drier airmass settling in behind it.

Skies will continue to clear tonight with overnight lows falling into the lower 50s. Leftover moisture can cause some pockets of fog to develop overnight through the Thursday morning commute.

[TAP HERE TO WATCH DURING A LIVE BROADCAST]

Thursday will be a very comfortable day with seasonal high temperatures in the upper 70s. It will be a refreshing break from the humid conditions we have seen as of late with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be cool Thursday night through Friday morning with low temps again in the lower 50s.

Friday will be slightly warmer with high temperatures in the lower 80s, the humidity will also start to creep back in.

Your weekend looks very summer-like with high temperatures back above average into the middle 80s with high humidity. Heat index values will be in the 90s both Saturday and Sunday.

Another cold front will move through Sunday night into Monday. A few showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible with the front passage.

Next week looks to bring our first real “taste” of fall-like temperatures. Highs will be in the 70s with low temperatures falling into the 40s.

[Download the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App today]

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48