Brad: Highs to hit low 80s on Mother's Day

Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s Saturday. Sunday is looking warmer and highs will probably reach the lower 80s for Mother’s Day.

No rain is expected through the middle of next week. Each passing day will be getting hotter. Upper 80s Monday will be followed by temperatures in the lower 90s for the rest of the week. A true heatwave and preview to summer.

Have a great weekend and Happy Mother’s Day!

