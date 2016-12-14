David: Hot week ahead

Skies will stay clear with a light wind overnight. We’ll cool through the 70s this evening on our way to a low in the upper 50s Monday morning.

You may need a light jacket early in the day, but you won’t need it for very long. Temperatures will warm up quickly with readings into the mid-80s by midday.

Highs should top out in the upper 80s with a south wind around 5 mph. We’ll see plenty of sunshine through the day, and skies will stay clear that night.

Evening temps should stay in the 70s through 9 p.m. The low Tuesday morning should be closer to 60°.

Look for hot conditions all week. Highs could push into the lower 90s on Tuesday, and we should be close to 90° for the rest of the work week.

We’ll see a few more clouds Wed/Thu, but no rain is expected. The humidity should notch up just a bit for the end of the week, and that may produce a heat index in the mid-90s.

As a result of that higher humidity, we’ll also be a little warmer at night with lows should be in the mid/upper 60s late this week.

An isolated storm may develop somewhere in the Valley Friday and Saturday, but there will be many who remain dry on those days.

A more significant storm system will approach the Valley late next weekend or early next week. It will bring a better chance for more widespread rain to the Valley as well as cooler conditions behind it.

Keep checking back for updates on the timing and strength of that system throughout next week.

